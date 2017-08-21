16:46
Right lane of westbound Route 1 reopens at Ben-Gurion

The right lane of traffic on Highway 1 has been reopened to traffic headed toward Tel Aviv.

It was closed after a tractor fell off a truck which hit a bridge. Police are still advising drivers to use alternate routes.

