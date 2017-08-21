15:19
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17

Woman moderately wounded in Ramle stabbing

The Israel Police have received a report of a stabbing incident on Shlomo Ben Yosef Street in Ramle, where a 39-year-old woman was evacuated in moderate condition to Asaf Harofeh Hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances.

Last Briefs