The Israel Police have received a report of a stabbing incident on Shlomo Ben Yosef Street in Ramle, where a 39-year-old woman was evacuated in moderate condition to Asaf Harofeh Hospital.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances.

15:19

News BriefsAv 29, 5777 , 21/08/17
Woman moderately wounded in Ramle stabbing
