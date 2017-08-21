Indicted for stealing weapons from storehouse

The Department for the Investigation of Police in the State Attorney's Office filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against Sergeant Salah Jabar, head of the weapons storehouse in the David region of the Israel Police for weapons offense, theft by a public servant, obstruction of justice and other offenses.

Hadi Jaber, the policeman's cousin, and his friend Vada Aboktish were also indicted, with an offenses with weapons and an attempt to commit a crime with a weapon. Aboktish was also charged with conspiring to commit a crime.

According to the indictment, Salah used to unlawfully take weapons from the storehouse and to transfer them through Hadi, a relative, who served as a middleman. As of 2016 and for a period of one year, every three weeks, Salah used to transfer hundreds of bullets to Hadi. In other cases, Salah contacted Hadi to deliver crates of stun grenades and other weapons.