The Be'er Sheva District Court today convicted Bilal Shaker, a 33-year-old resident of Bueina-Nujeidat, of the murder and rape of Rinat Roas, 19, in Ashdod in 2005.

Shaker was arrested in 2014 after DNA samples taken from him during an interrogation of his involvement in a fight in Kiryat Malachi were found to match the one taken from Roas' body.