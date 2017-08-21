Indictment for terrorist in Damascus Gate attack

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office a short while ago filed an indictment in the city's District Court against Fadwa Hamadeh, 29, of the Tzur Bahar neighborhood, who carried out a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem a week and a half ago.

According to the indictment, the terrorist decided to carry out a terrorist attack in which she would murder an Israeli civilian and she would die as a "martyr." She arrived at Damascus Gate with a knife and stabbed two people. Border Police stopped her there.