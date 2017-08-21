Jordan demads Israeli apology

The Jordanian newspaper Al-Raad reported on Sunday according to Channel 10 that Jordan would not allow the Israeli diplomatic delegation to return to the embassy in Amman since it did not receive an apology from the Israeli government for "the murder of the two citizens in the Israeli embassy incident."

The source also told the newspaper that the return of the diplomatic team to Amman was also dependent on the conclusion of a legal process and an Israeli commitment to bring the "murderer" to trial.