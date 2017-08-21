Weather forecast for the week

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and will become pleasant. There will be a drop in temperatures to normal for the season. Heat will decrease. The night will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow is partly cloudy and will become pleasant without evident changes in temperatures.

On Wednesday it will be partly cloudy and will become pleasant. There will be a slight increase in temperatures, especially in the mountains and inland.

On Thursday it will be pleasant. There will be an increase in temperatures. Will become warmer and more dry than usual in the mountains and inland, and humid on the coastal plain. Increase in heat will be felt.