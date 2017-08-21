Missouri Senator apologizes for Facebook post on Trump

Democratic Missouri Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal apologized at a press conference for posting on Facebook on Thursday that she hoped President Trump would be assassinated.

“President Trump, I apologize to you and your family,” Chappelle-Nadal said at the Wellspring Church in Ferguson, Missouri. “I also apologize to all the people in Missouri. And I also apologize to my colleagues in the Missouri legislature for the mistake that I made.”

Chappelle-Nadal had deleted the original post, but a screenshot was captured of it and posted on Twitter. The US secret service is investigating the post.

The Senator said that she will not resign over the post.