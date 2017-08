Iran's former president Mohammad Khatami on Sunday asked Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to intervene in the case of two reformist politicians who have been under house arrest without trial for the past six years, AFP reports.

Mehdi Karroubi and Mir Hossein Mousavi were reformist candidates during the 2009 presidential election, and questioned the shock victory of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad which led to mass protests.