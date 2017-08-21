Alarms and hours of stress on Friday night

Uziya Levy, who lives in the community of Ateret in the Binyamin region, on Sunday described the moments of tension that the residents experienced on Friday night when they learned of the attempt to infiltrate the community.

"Shortly after 10:00 p.m., an alarm sounded and everyone was told to stay indoors. It was very stressful because it was too similar to what happened in Neve Tzuf which is close to us. All the emergency forces of the community and the army were sent to the area, and it turned out that someone had approached the fence. We experienced hours of stress and only at 1:00 in the morning were we permitted to resume our routine,” Levy told Arutz Sheva, adding that the security forces worked quickly and efficiently to defuse the threat.