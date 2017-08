The car used to run over pedestrians in the Spanish coastal resort of Cambrils, killing one woman, was caught speeding on camera about a week earlier in Paris, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The attack in Cambrils came hours after a van travelling at high-speed drove through crowds of tourists and local people walking along the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona. 13 people were killed in that attack.