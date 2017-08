02:44 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Hurricane Kenneth headed towards Mexico A hurricane formed far off Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. According to the statement, Hurricane Kenneth was centered about 1,290 miles (2,075 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula at midafternoon and was moving westward. ► ◄ Last Briefs