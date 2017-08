A lawyer for Sheikh Raed Salah, the head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel who was detained on suspicion of incitement last week, said Sunday his client maintains a high spirit and is confident he did not break any laws.

Salah’s arrest was extended until August 21 for the purpose of completing the investigation. Police suspect he incited terrorism and violence and expressed support for the Islamic Movement, which was outlawed by the Israeli government in November of 2015.