00:45 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Man injured in fall in Nahariya A 40-year-old man fell in a stairwell in Nahariya on Sunday evening, suffering moderately to serious injuries. He was evacuated to hospital by paramedics.