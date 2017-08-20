Hamas arrests Salafists in connection with Rafah attack

Hamas security forces have raided an outpost of the Popular Resistance Committees in the Gaza town of Rafah, which is close in its outlook to the Salafist movement, affiliated with the Islamic State terror movement.

Arrested were several members, including field commanders. This is apparently due to the suspicion that they were involved in the suicide bombing attack in Rafah last week, in which a member of the Hamas security forces was killed. The members of the PRC hinted that they might launch a rocket into Israel in response to the arrests.