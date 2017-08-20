Firefighters have gained contol over blazes that broke out in the Ein Hashofet Forest, Tel Meggido and Kibbutz Hazorea', southeast of Haifa.
Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17
Northern fires brought under control - arson suspected
Firefighters have gained contol over blazes that broke out in the Ein Hashofet Forest, Tel Meggido and Kibbutz Hazorea', southeast of Haifa.
Police say arson is expected because of the many hot spots in the three fires.
