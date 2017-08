22:01 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 MKs get the cold shoulder from South African parliament Members of parliament from South Africa's ruling party have refused to meet with a visiting delegation of five members of Knesset, led by Doctor Nahman Shai (Zionist Union). Members of the opposition have met the MKs. South Africa has joined Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Mauritania in resisting Israeli efforts at tightening relations, claiming solidarity with the Palestinian Authority, especially Gaza. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs