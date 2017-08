Aharon Malach, CEO of the Netzah Yehuda organization, has expressed satisfaction with the month of August, during which some 200 haredi men enlisted in the combat battalions of the Israel Defense Forces.

Despite talk that the IDF spoils the soldiers' religious observance, Malach told Arutz Sheva, "It's exciting to see them every day after an arduous day of training that begins at 4 AM, waiting for the one who comes from Jerusalem every day to give a religion lesson. It just warms the heart."