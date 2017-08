A suspicion of arson is being examined as a fire raging east of Tel Megiddo joins a previously-reported blaze in the area of ​​the Ein Hashofet Forest, according to Channel 10 Television. Maariv reports seven hot spots in the Ein Hashofet fire, adding to the suspicions.

Firefighters are operating at both hot spots, with the assistance of firefighting aircraft and the Israel Police. At this stage there is no danger to buildings or traffic arteries adjacent to the fires.