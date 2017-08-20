18:33
Detainee collapses, dies at Kiryat Gat police station

A detainee in his 50s has collapsed and died while he was with a policeman in a detention cell of the Kiryat Gat police station.

His body will be sent to the institute of forensic medicine to examine the circumstances of his death.

