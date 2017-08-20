A detainee in his 50s has collapsed and died while he was with a policeman in a detention cell of the Kiryat Gat police station.
His body will be sent to the institute of forensic medicine to examine the circumstances of his death.
News BriefsAv 28, 5777 , 20/08/17
Detainee collapses, dies at Kiryat Gat police station
