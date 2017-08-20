Barkat 'division agreement' with haredim revealed

The "division agreement" between Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat and haredi councillors has been denied by both sides but a document describing the division of educational institutions reached the Channel 2 online news. The document states where each type of educational institution will be built and colors each neighborhood a certain color according to its character and demographic development.

The document refers to Neve Yaakov, Pisgat Zeev, Ramot, French Hill, Ramat Eshkol, Kiryat Moshe, Givat Mordechai, Bayit Vegan, Kiryat Yovel and Gilo. In each of these neighborhoods changes will take place already in the coming school year, leading to concern from parents all around the city.