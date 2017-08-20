3 Lebanese army soldiers killed in anti-ISIS operation

Three Lebanese soldiers were killed Sunday morning and others were injured in an explosion on the Lebanese-Syrian border according to a report by the Arabic section of Sky news.

On Saturday the Lebanese army and Hezbollah announced a military operation against ISIS on the border between Syria and Lebanon. Hezbollah stated that it was cooperating with the Syrian army in its battle against ISIS operatives in the Calmon mountains. However Lebanese Army commander Joseph Aoun emphasized that the operation he was leading had not been coordinated with the Assad regime.