Charlottesville leaders: We did not abandon synagogue

The president of the local Charlottesville synagogue claimed that police had refused to provide security for the synagogue during the march which took place last week and added that the neo-Nazis chanted taunting cries. He advised congregants to leave by the back door and to leave in groups.

Police and the municipal leaders categorically deny these claims, stating that they placed 32 officers nearby during the march and had snipers on rooftops covering the area including the Beth Yisrael temple, as well as additional forces patrolling in the vicinity.