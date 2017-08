14:10 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Imam driving force behind Spanish terror cell A police official in Spain says an imam whose home was searched as part of the investigation into two deadly vehicle attacks is believed to be the radicalizing force behind the cell of young men who committed the attack in Barcelona and prepared the other attack in Cambrils— and is now thought to have died in an explosion linked to the attacks. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs