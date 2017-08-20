March of the Living: Move date of Racial Justice March

International March of the Living has expressed its profound disappointment with the organizers of the March for Racial Justice, which is being planned for this Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

"Especially in light of recent events in Charlottesville, where prejudice and hatred against Jews, African Americans and others were painfully evident, we must all stand together to combat injustice and intolerance.

"While organizers of the March for Racial Justice have apologized for their “grave and hurtful oversight”, the correct path moving forward would be to change the date.

"By choosing a day in the Jewish calendar that Jewish people cannot participate in, you have effectively turned your March for Justice, into a monumental act of injustice against the Jewish people."

