10:52 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Fireman instructs girls how to deal with fire After a fire broke out in a Tzur Hadassah apartment, a fireman instructed two teenage girls by phone to stay in their room and place wet washcloths under the door to prevent smoke from entering. The two were later rescued with light injuries but their family dog died in the fire.