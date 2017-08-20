French immigrant nurses:We want work in our profession

French male and female nurses who immigrated to Israel have initiated a public struggle to allow them to work in their profession.

The immigrant nurses claim that despite having being trained in one of the most advanced western health systems, the state places numerous bureaucratic hurdles to prevent them from working in their chosen profession.

French immigrant aid association leader Miriam Lesser claimed that instead of allowing nurses to work in their profession and checking their capabilities, the state forces them to pass an irrelevant test which does not examine their expertise or experience, this despite the huge shortage of qualified nursing personnel in Israel. She termed this situation 'absurd.'