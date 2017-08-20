Who did the Catalonia branch of BDS blame for attack?

The Catalonia branch of the BDS movement against Israel claimed that European governments are “responsible” for a terrorist attack in the Barcelona area.

The BDS expressed its "solidarity" with victims but did not place the blame on terrorists or ISIS who took responsibility for the attack.

The organization then stated that "we also condemn the responsibility of European governments in what they are doing with their foreign and domestic policies, and their complicity in human rights violations worldwide.”

In a veiled reference to terrorism, the organization added that “We also do not forgot the victims of military occupations, of wars and terrorism in Afghanistan, Iraq, Palestina, Lebanon, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and many other places where what happened yesterday in Barcelona is a daily occurrence.”

The pro-Israel network ACOM termed the BDS statement "grotesque" and said that "a movement based on hatred, the perpetuation of conflict and defense of terrorism like BDS cannot avoid proving at all times its immorality and double standard."