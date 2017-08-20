Woman jailed, poured Windex in office coffee machine

A Virginia woman was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail after she poured Windex into her office coffee machine in an effort to make her boss sick.

Mayda Rivera Juarez pleaded guilty in February to adulteration of food with intent to injure or kill and was given her prison sentence on Tuesday,according to a WTOP reported.

A number of Rivera Juarez’s colleagues at Sterling’s JAS Forwarding Worldwide in 2016 began suffering from stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, according to the news station. One of her co-worker’s soon realized that everyone affected had drunk coffee from the office coffee maker, prompting their supervisor to review office surveillance video.

The footage showed Rivera Juarez dumping the contents of a Windex bottle into the water reservoir of the coffee machine and she later admitted to doing so, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.