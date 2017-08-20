10:11 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Fire in Tzur Hadassah aptmt, 2 children lightly injured Two children were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Tzur Hadassah apartment building. The two were lightly injured and were treated by MDA paramedics who arrived on the scene. Four fire crews are working to gain control of the fire. ► ◄ Last Briefs