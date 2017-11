10:06 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 70-yr-old moderately injured in Ashkelon road accident A 70-year-old man was hit by a car on Hatayasim St. in Ashkelon. MDA teams treated the man and transferred him in moderate condition to the Barzilai hospital nearby.

