09:53 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Fatah:Mossad assassinates freed Palestinian in Sweden The Fatah organization announced Sunday that the Mossad had assassinated a prisoner released from Israeli jail, Mohammed El-Buzam, at his home in Sweden.

