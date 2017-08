00:05 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Trump 'applauds' Boston protesters US President Donald Trump on Saturday night tweeted, "I want to applaud the many protesters in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!"



"Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before!" ► ◄ Last Briefs