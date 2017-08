23:22 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5777 , 19/08/17 Av 27, 5777 , 19/08/17 Barcelona rabbi: Praying the terror victims and security forces Barcelona Rabbi Meir Ben-Hen on Saturday night said, "Yesterday we gathered in the synagogue. We opened the ark and prayed in memory of the murdered and for the recovery of the injured. We prayed and learned as usual. We also prayed for the security forces' welfare and success. Many tourists joined us." ► ◄ Last Briefs