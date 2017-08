23:09 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5777 , 19/08/17 Av 27, 5777 , 19/08/17 ADL is 'glad' Bannon won't advise Trump Read more Anti-Defamation League said Breitbart creator should not have been appointed, urges Trump to dismiss all staff with ties to 'extremists'. ► ◄ Last Briefs