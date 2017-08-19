Eight people were wounded in Surgut, Siberia, on Saturday morning.
Local police eliminated the terrorist and are investigating the incident.
ISIS later claimed responsibility for the terror attack.
Av 27, 5777 , 19/08/17
Stabbing attack in Russia, ISIS claims responsibility
