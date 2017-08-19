20:24 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5777 , 19/08/17 Av 27, 5777 , 19/08/17 Stabbing attack in Russia, ISIS claims responsibility Eight people were wounded in Surgut, Siberia, on Saturday morning. Local police eliminated the terrorist and are investigating the incident. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the terror attack. ► ◄ Last Briefs