20:20 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5777 , 19/08/17 Av 27, 5777 , 19/08/17 Border Police officer wounded in stabbing attack A Palestinian Arab terrorist stabbed an Israeli Border Police officer at Tapuah Junction in Samaria. Other officers succeeded in eliminating the terrorist. The officer was lightly wounded and suffered an injury to his leg.