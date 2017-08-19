Barcelona attacker among those killed in Cambrils

The driver of the van that plowed into crowds in Barcelona, killing 13 people, was one of five terrorists shot dead by police in a Catalan seaside resort hours later, Spanish newspapers reported on Friday, according to Reuters.

The reports came after Josep Lluis Trapero, police chief in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia, had said earlier that it was possible, but not confirmed, that the driver was among those killed.

