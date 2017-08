Hamas held a closing ceremony in Gaza on Friday for 120,000 boys and girls attending the terrorist group’s summer schools, AFP reports.

The ceremony, for some 1,000 students who took part in camps in the southern city of Khan Yunis, was framed as part of the group's plan to continue its armed conflict with Israel.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)