Spain terrorists planned bigger attack

The suspects in Spain's deadly twin terror attacks on Thursday were preparing an even bigger assault but were thwarted in their plans and forced to act in a "more rudimentary" way, police said Friday, according to AFP.

Catalonia police spokesman Josep Lluis Trapero added that a driver who mowed down crowds of pedestrians in the first attack in a busy Barcelona street could be among five suspects later shot dead in a nearby city.

