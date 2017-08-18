Bannon out as Trump's chief strategist

U.S. President Donald Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon is leaving the White House, according to an announcement on Friday.

"White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best," said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement quoted by The Hill.

