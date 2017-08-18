U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday assured Americans that they are secure
"Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before!" he tweeted.
Av 26, 5777 , 18/08/17
Trump: Our borders are tougher than ever before
