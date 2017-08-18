19:45 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5777 , 18/08/17 Av 26, 5777 , 18/08/17 Trump: Our borders are tougher than ever before U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday assured Americans that they are secure "Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before!" he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs