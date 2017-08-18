Liberman: Barcelona massacre attack on free world

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman reacted Friday to the twin terror attacks in Spain Thursday night which left 13 dead and more than 80 injured.

Liberman called the attacks an assault on the free world, adding that the West, including Israel, must work together to defeat the terrorist threat.

"The terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambris are yet another frightening attempt by radical Islam to harm the nations of the free world and to disrupt life in them. This terror must be defeated by the nations of the West, including Israel, working together with continued cooperation."

"Our hearts are with Spain and its citizens during this difficult time."