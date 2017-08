06:15 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5777 , 18/08/17 Av 26, 5777 , 18/08/17 UAE to pay Gaza $15 million a month The United Arab Emirates will provide $15 million a month to Gaza, Gulf News reported Thursday, citing Palestinian Arab politician Mohammad Dahlan. “15 million dollars will be pumped monthly from the beginning of next month to the Palestinian Joint Liability Committee in support of relief, humanitarian and development projects in the Gaza Strip to alleviate their suffering,” Samir Al-Mashharawi, an ally of Dahlan, was quoted as having said in a statement. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs