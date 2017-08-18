04:37
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 26, 5777 , 18/08/17

Spain: Attackers killed in Cambrils believed to be linked to Barcelona attack

Catalan police said on Thursday night they believe the attackers who were killed in Spain's Cambrils were linked to the earlier attack in Barcelona and to another explosion in Alcanar.

The police also said the incident in Cambrils is under control.

Last Briefs