Two men seriously wounded in stabbing in Tel Aviv

Two men were seriously wounded and a third sustained moderate injuries in a stabbing on in Tel Aviv on Thursday night.
The victims were evacuated to the Ichilov Hospital. Police believe the stabbing was a criminally-related incident.
News BriefsAv 26, 5777 , 18/08/17
