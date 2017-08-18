Police in Catalonia on Thursday night sent troops to an incident south of Barcelona.
It is not yet known if the incident is linked to the Barcelona bombing attack earlier, in which 13 people were killed, or whether if it another terrorist attack.
Av 26, 5777 , 18/08/17
Spain: Police troops on scene of incident south of Barcelona
