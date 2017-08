01:59 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5777 , 18/08/17 Av 26, 5777 , 18/08/17 Special: From tears of departure to joy of arrival Read more Watch: Arutz Sheva accompanied Nefesh B'Nefesh immigrants from the emotional parting at JFK to the burst of joy upon landing in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs