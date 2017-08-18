Magen David Adom offers assistance to Barcelona

Magen David Adom, through the Foreign Ministry situation room and the Israeli ambassador to Barcelona, has offered its assistance with blood units and any other needs that may arise within the following days following the terrorist attack in the city.

"Through the Foreign Ministry and the Red Cross MDA has expressed its willingness to assist with blood units, equipment, manpower and expertise to the medical treatment of the attack victims. We are in constant contact with the Foreign Ministry and our partners in Spain and are prepared to answer any request," said Magen David Adom Director General, Eli Bin.