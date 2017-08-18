Trump attacks Amazon-'doing damage to retailers'

Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that "Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost!"

For the second time in a month, Trump attacked Amazon over tax issues.

The retail industry has felt the impact of the so-called "Amazon-effect," with many retailers closing stores around the country.

According to Bloomberg, citing a Credit Suisse report, the number of retail stores estimated to close in 2017 are on pace to reach nearly 8,000. In 2016, that number was around 2,000 stores.